Kazakhstan achieved landmark progress in its development - Chinese expert

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The article by President Nursultan Nazarbayev published on January 6 on "National Plan - A Road to Kazakhstani Dream" has aroused great interest among the Chinese scholars. Head of the Central Asia Department at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations Ding Xiaoxing shared his view on the main provisions of the article in an interview to Kazinform.

"Kazakhstan declared its dream to the world by means of this article. I would like to stress three important aspects. The first one is confirmation of the course towards achievement of the goals set earlier in 'Kazakhstan-2050' Strategy, Nurly Zhol new economic policy and National Plan "100 Specific Steps on Implementation of Five Institutional Reforms" and other strategic documents. The second aspect is that the article provides a clear schedule and certain measures on fulfillment of the objectives in the sphere of civil service, economic reforms and improvement of the people's lives. The third important component is that the unity of people has been the key factor of Kazakhstan's power, and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan significantly contributes to ensuring this unity," Mr. Xiaoxing says.

According to the Chinese scholar, over 25 years of its independence, Kazakhstan has achieved a landmark progress in its development and has turned into a leading country on the post-Soviet space. The President declared Kazakhstan's dream which has much in common with Chinese one - to form a prosperous society with a competitive economy," he resumed.

China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations is one of the oldest think-tanks of China in the field of international relations. Based in Beijing, it ranks among the 25 top analytical centres of Asia. The institution is affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security and overseen by the Central

Committee of the Communist Party of China.