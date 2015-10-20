Kazakhstan achieved outstanding success under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev - Kuwaiti Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his speeches repeatedly emphasized that our country seeks to expand cooperation with the Islamic world.

On the occasion of the opening of Kuwait Embassy in Astana Ambassador Tarek Abdullah Al-Faraj has shared his views on the prospects of the development of Kazakh-Kuwaiti relations. - Mr. Ambassador, how do you assess the current level of partnership between Kazakhstan and Kuwait? - First of all, through Kazinform news agency I want to pay tribute to honor the wise leadership of your country. Kazakhstan achieved outstanding success under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. I also express gratitude to Kazakhstani people who gave us hospitality and gave the world a lesson of tolerance and mutual respect. The relations between our countries were established in 1993 and were developing at a slow pace before the official visit of His Excellency President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the State of Kuwait in 1997. This trip gave a new impetus to bilateral partnership. During the visit, several agreements were signed. In addition, Kazakh-Kuwaiti Intergovernmental Commission on trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation was established. The commission has implemented a number of agreements including the Agreement on encouragement and mutual protection of investments. The parties have completed negotiations on the draft agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, which will be inked in the near future. Kuwait has also provided Kazakhstan a grant for the construction of the current building of the Ministry of Agriculture and a loan for the project of water supply to Aral Sea region. There were also financed projects to improve water, sanitation and health care facilities in Kazalinsk and Aral districts of Kyzylorda region. Moreover, our countries have exchanged visits at various levels. - What is the potential for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait in political, trade-economic and cultural spheres? - I would like to emphasize that highest level political relations between Kazakhstan and Kuwait have been strengthened by the leadership of both countries. The two states conducted political negotiations during which the State of Kuwait asked Kazakhstan to support its candidacy for membership in the Security Council of the United Nations in 2018-2019. Kazakhstan, in turn, called the State of Kuwait to support its candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018. Speaking about trade and economic ties, I can say that they are currently very modest. It is worth noting that in 1999 the two countries signed an agreement on trade and economic cooperation. In this regard, I would make every effort to develop these relations and bring them to a qualitatively higher level. Both our countries are able to participate in mutually beneficial investment and economic projects. After all, Kazakhstan is a large country with vast natural resources and a variety of opportunities for investment. Besides, your country is one of the leading countries of the world by sovereign wealth funds including assets of the National Fund. According to the U.S. rating agencies, this year Kazakhstan has entered the list of top 20 countries of the world by sovereign wealth funds, as well as Kuwait. - When did you start your job as Ambassador to Kazakhstan? - My first official meeting here in Astana was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I handed a copy of credentials to Deputy Minister Askar Mussinov, who is fluent in Arabic, widely known in the Gulf. He warmly received me, I remember that as it happened in January and it was very cold. As for my plans I aim to promote further development of cooperation between Kuwait and Kazakhstan. I'm sure there are many more trade and investment areas in which we can cooperate. I also have a desire to contribute to the enhancement of cultural exchange between our states. - Thank you for the interview.