    Kazakhstan added over 1,000 new cases of pneumonia in past day

    13:14, 08 August 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,102 cases of and 17 deaths from pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like symptoms in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Thus, pneumonia with symptoms similar to COVID-19 has affected 12,110 people and killed 137 since August 1.

    It is said that the Health Ministry updates daily statistics on the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths breaking down the latter by the following categories: with COVID-19 positive test and with COVID-19 negative test by PCR on its official websites and social networks.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
