Kazakhstan addresses UNSC briefing on int’l peace and security threats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov in the capacity of Chair of the Sanctions Committee on Al-Qaida and ISIL/Da'esh and associated groups addressed the UN Security Council briefing on threats to international peace and security, Kazinform reports with reference to the Kazakh MFA press service.

Mr. Umarov informed the members of the UN Security Council of the Sanctions Committee's activities in 2017. The Committee is to monitor the compliance with the Security Council sanctions such as Travel Ban, Assets Freeze, and Arms Embargo imposed on the above-mentioned international terrorist organizations and individuals involved in acts of terrorism.

Within the context of countering the threats from the foreign terrorist fighters traveling from Syria and Iraq to other regions of the world, Kairat Umarov highlighted the Sanctions Committee activities aimed at enhancing the cooperation between the Member States of the Organization pursuant to UNSC Resolution 1267, including by entering the names of the individuals and organizations on the sanctions list.



In 2017, at the Organization's headquarters, the Chair of the 1267 Committee held 6 open briefings on the work of this subsidiary organ of the Security Council, including with the Libya Sanctions Committee and the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee.

In addition, from August to November this year, Mr. Umarov, as Chair of the Sanctions Committee, held high-level negotiations in Malaysia and Singapore, as well as in Afghanistan on terrorist threats and reasonable practicality of the UN Security Council sanctions to counter the spread of international terrorism. He also took part and delivered a report at the XVI Meeting of Heads of Special Services, Security Agencies and Law Enforcement Organizations in Krasnodar in October 2017, and within the Fifth Scientific and Practical Conference of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tashkent in November this year.

Kazakhstan is a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council for the period of 2017-2018 and heads three Sanctions Committees: on Al-Qaida and ISIL/Da'esh, on Taliban, and on Somalia and Eritrea.