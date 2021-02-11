  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan adds 1,007 daily COVID-19 cases

    08:40, 11 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,007 new cases of the coronavirus infection to its total caseload over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city are the only areas to report triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 180 and 131, respectively.

    Almaty region has reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases, Akmola and West Kazkahstan regions – 87 each, Kostanay region – 78, East Kazakhstan region – 75, Karaganda region – 66, North Kazakhstan region – 65, Almaty region – 48, Atyrau region – 21, Shymkent city – 20, Zhambyl region – 18, Turkestan region – 12, Kyzylorda region – 9,Aktobe region – 8, and Mangistau region – 7.

    The country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 199,093.

    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!