Kazakhstan adds 1,007 daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,007 new cases of the coronavirus infection to its total caseload over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city are the only areas to report triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 180 and 131, respectively.

Almaty region has reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases, Akmola and West Kazkahstan regions – 87 each, Kostanay region – 78, East Kazakhstan region – 75, Karaganda region – 66, North Kazakhstan region – 65, Almaty region – 48, Atyrau region – 21, Shymkent city – 20, Zhambyl region – 18, Turkestan region – 12, Kyzylorda region – 9,Aktobe region – 8, and Mangistau region – 7.

The country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 199,093.