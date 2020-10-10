Kazakhstan adds 102 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 102 more COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest numbers of recent COVID-19 cases have once again been reported in Nur-Sultan city and East Kazakhstan region - 13 and 20, respectively. A double-digit COVID-19 cases trend has been observed in three regions, including Almaty city – 10 cases, Karaganda region and North Kazakhstan regions – 12 each.

Other recent cases include 4 in Akmola region, 3 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 3 in Kostanay region, 6 in Mangistau region, 9 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in North Kazakhstan region.

A total of 108,663 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the outbreak.