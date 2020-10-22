  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds 141 new daily COVID-19 cases

    08:46, 22 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 141 new daily COVID-19 case registered over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 109,907.

    The biggest numbers of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in East Kazakhstan region, Karaganda region, Nur-Sultan city – 21, 16, and 15, respectively.

    Atyrau and Pavlodar regions have seen 12 daily COVID-19 cases each.

    Double-digit cases of COVID-19 have also been reported in Almaty region and the city of Almaty, with each reporting 11.

    Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions have registered 9 COVID-19 cases each over the past day.

    6 more cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan regions, 5 - in Kostanay and Aktobe region each, 3 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions each, and 1 – in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions each.


