    Kazakhstan adds 150 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

    12:17, 27 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 150 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, down 10 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    107 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. Unfortunately, the disease has killed one person.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 45,415 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 32,776 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 490 people across the country.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Top Story для ANSA
