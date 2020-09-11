Kazakhstan adds 161 new recoveries from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 161 more have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 4 in Nur-Sultan city, 67 in Almaty city, 4 in Aktobe region, 4 in Atyrau region, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 36 in West Kazakhstan region, 12 in Karaganda region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 11 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 100,409