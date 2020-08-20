Kazakhstan adds 164 new COVID-19 recoveries, total at 86,450

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 164 more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 16 in Nur-Sultan city, 25 in Almaty city, 5 in Shymkent city, 5 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 4 in Atyrau region, 10 in East Kazakhstan region, 12 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan region, 16 in Karaganda region, 6 in Kostanay region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 39 in North Kazakhstan region, and 6 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 86,450.