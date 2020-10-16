Kazakhstan adds 166 newly identified cases of COVID-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 166 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 7 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

58 patients have been released from the pneumonia treatment in Kazakhstan. The country has added two additional deaths caused by the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, 35,559 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been detected nationwide. The country’s total number of pneumonia deaths is now at 376. 28,118 patients have been discharged from hospitals after making full recoveries from the pneumonia.