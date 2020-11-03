Kazakhstan adds 202 new daily COVID-19 recovery cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 202 made full recovery from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites Coronavirus2020.kz

The highest numbers of COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in East Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan city – 49 and 47, respectively.

Atyrau and Pavlodar regions each have reported 25 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

20 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Karaganda region, 8 – in Almaty city, 7 – in West Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Akmola region as well as in Kostanay region, 4 – in Almaty region as well as in Zhambyl region, and 3 – in Aktobe region.

The country has so far registered 106,716 COVID-19 recoveries.