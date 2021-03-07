  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds 212 daily recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia

    11:13, 07 March 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 52 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

    Three deaths and 212 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been recorded over the past day.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally has reached 49,556. The death toll stands at 640. Those recovered from the disease number 43,608.

