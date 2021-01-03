  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds 351 daily COVID-19 recoveries

    10:45, 03 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 351 recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours, bringing its total recoveries to 143,958, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The only region with the triple-digit number of recovered COVID-19 cases is East Kazakhstan region. It has reported 108 fresh recoveries from COVID-19 over the past day. The second and third highest numbers of COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau region – 55 and 29, respectively.

    Three regions such as Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions have reported 27 fresh COVID-19 recoveries each.

    Almaty region has registered 23 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, Akmola region – 23, Turkestan region – 12, Kostanay region – 9, Mangistau region – 5, West Kazakhstan region – 4, and Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions – 2 each.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
