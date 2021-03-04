  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds 4 new deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia, death toll rises to 635

    10:15, 04 March 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 46 new daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

    Five deaths and 216 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the past 24 hours.

    Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 49,418. The death toll has risen to 635. 42,957 recovered from the disease.

    Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 804.


