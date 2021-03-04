Kazakhstan adds 4 new deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia, death toll rises to 635

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 46 new daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

Five deaths and 216 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 49,418. The death toll has risen to 635. 42,957 recovered from the disease.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 804.