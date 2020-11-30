Kazakhstan adds 43 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 43 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

41 recovered COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have also been reported in the country over the past day.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 42,147, killing 443, in Kazakhstan . The country’s total number of recoveries from the disease stands at 30,535.