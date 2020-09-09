Kazakhstan adds 450 new coronavirus-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 450 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the website, 372 patients have recovered from the pneumonia with the symptoms of COVID-19 nationwide. The coronavirus-like pneumonia has claimed one life in the country.

In total, since August 1 Kazakhstan has registered 28,228 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 28,228, 6,546 people have successfully recovered from the disease. The pneumonia has killed 316 people across Kazakhstan.