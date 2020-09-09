  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan adds 450 new coronavirus-like pneumonia cases

    10:27, 09 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 450 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    According to the website, 372 patients have recovered from the pneumonia with the symptoms of COVID-19 nationwide. The coronavirus-like pneumonia has claimed one life in the country.

    In total, since August 1 Kazakhstan has registered 28,228 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 28,228, 6,546 people have successfully recovered from the disease. The pneumonia has killed 316 people across Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!