Kazakhstan adds 587 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 587 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.kz.

Leading in the daily number of fresh COVID-19 cases is East Kazakhstan region with 231.

The second and third highest numbers of daily cases has been reported in Kostanay and Pavlodar regions – 57 and 49, respectively.

The city of Nur-Sultan has reported 47 new daily COVID-19 cases, Akmola region – 39, North Kazkahstan region – 35, Almaty city – 30, West Kazakhstan region – 28, Almaty region as well as Karaganda region – 16, Atyrau region – 12, the city of Shymkent and Aktobe region each has reported 8 fresh COVID-19 cases, Zhambyl region – 6, Kyzylorda region as well as Turkestan region – 2, and Mangistau region - 1.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 118,491.