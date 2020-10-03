Kazakhstan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 62 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Once again East Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest number of COVID-19 cases – 18.

16 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 3 – in Nur-Sultan city, 3- in Akmola region, 3 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in West Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, the overall number of coronavirus cases has reached 108,106 since the onset of the pandemic. Of 108,106, 103,110 has successfully beat the novel coronavirus. It has claimed lives of 1,725 across the country.