    Kazakhstan adds 692 fresh COVID-19 cases

    08:41, 23 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 692 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    According to the updated statistics, Almaty city again recorded the highest number of fresh cases – 111. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 93 fresh daily infections. East Kazakhstan region registered the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 82.

    67 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 65 – in Akmola region, 60 – in Nur-Sultan city, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in North Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Almaty region, 35 – in Karaganda region, 28 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Shymkent city, and 5 – in Turkestan region.

    The number of COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 208,809.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
