Kazakhstan adds 712 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 712 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 61 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Pavlodar region have surpassed East Kazakhstan region with the biggest number of daily infections at 106. The latter have added 100 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

77 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kostanay region, 68 – in North Kazakhstan region, 67 – in Nur-Sultan city, 67 – in Almaty city, 60 – in Akmola region, 43 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Atyrau region, 28 – in Almaty region, 28 – in Karaganda region, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Mangistau region, 4 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Shymkent city, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic Kazakhstan have detected 136,983 cases of the coronavirus infection.