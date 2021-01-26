Kazakhstan adds 73 COVID-19-related deaths in past week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 73 people have died in Kazakhstan in the past week due to the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

73 lethal cases related to COVID-19 were confirmed from the 18th till 24th of January 2021.

The highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus infection was reported in Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region. Both areas recorded 14 lethal cases. 12 people died of COVID-19 in Almaty region. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, and East Kazakhstan region added 6 deaths apiece.

4 people died of the coronavirus infection in Shymkent city, 4 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 2 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Kostanay region, and 1 – in North Kazakhstan region.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 2,476 nationwide.