Kazakhstan adds 746 COVID-19 recoveries in past 24 hrs
According to the updated statistics, the highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection was registered in Kostanay region – 96. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 86 COVID-19 recoveries. Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan regions added 78 and 72 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.
64 patients made full recoveries in Almaty region, 62 – in Akmola region, 59 – in Almaty city, 56 – in Atyrau region, 42 – in Karaganda region, 32 – in East Kazakhstan region, 32 – in North Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Aktobe region, 16 – in Kyzylorda region, 11 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in Mangistau region, and 5 – in Shymkent city.
195,121 people have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.