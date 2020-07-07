  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds 76 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 264

    07:17, 07 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 70 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past seven days, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Since June 30 through July 6, Kazakhstan added 76 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 264 across Kazakhstan.

    9 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Akmola region, 3 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 7 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Karaganda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, 2 in Turkestan region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Nur-Sultan city, 4 in Almaty city, and 4 in Shymkent city.

    Kazakhstan has recorded 48,574 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 16,183 people have recovered from the novel virus in the country.


