Kazakhstan adds 780 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 780 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 63 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Two areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit number of new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city and Pavlodar region have recorded 116 and 113 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

64 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kostanay region, 62 – in Almaty region, 60 – in Akmola region, 54 – in Atyrau region, 54 – in Nur-Sultan city, 54 – in North Kazakhstan region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 37 – in East Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Shymkent city, 19 – in Zhambyl region, 14 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Mangistau region, and 9 –in Aktobe region.

Kazakhstan has recorded 162,273 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.