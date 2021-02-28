Kazakhstan adds 791 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has reported 791 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the highest number of fresh infections was registered in Almaty city – 99. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 92 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region reported the third highest number of new infections – 80.

70 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 69 – in Almaty region, 63 – in West Kazakhstan region, 63 – in Kostanay region, 53 – in East Kazakhstan region, 53 – in Karaganda region, 46 – in Atyrau region, 35 – in North Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Shymkent city, 12 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Turkestan region, 7 – in Mangistau region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 212,809.