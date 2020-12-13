  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan adds 794 daily COVID-19 cases

    10:10, 13 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 794 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest double-digit number of daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 97. Nur-Sultan city has reported the second highest double-digit n umber of daily coronavirus infections – 88. Pavlodar region and Almaty city follow each reporting 80 daily COVID-19 cases.

    Kostanay region has reported 75 daily COVID-19 cases, Akmola region - 72, North Kazakhstan region - 67, Almaty region - 62, Atyrau region - 50, West Kazakhstan region - 38, Karaganda region - 30, Zhambyl region - 26, Aktobe region - 13, Mangistau region - 9, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions – 3 each, and Shymkent city – 1.

    The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 141,578.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!