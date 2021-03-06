Kazakhstan adds 832 daily COVID-19 cases, total at 217,299

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country has added 832 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, raising its total caseload to 217,299, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities have reported the first and second biggest daily case counts across the country – 136 and 135, respectively. Pavlodar region is third with 75 daily COVID-19 cases.

West Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions have registered 69, 59, and 57 fresh cases, accordingly.

51 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Almaty region, 50 in East Kazakhstan region, 44 in Atyrau region, 40 in Karaganda region, 35 in Aktobe region, 28 in North Kazakhstan region, 19 in Zhambyl region, 13 in Shymkent city, 9 in Turkestan region, 7 in Mangistau region, and 5 in Kyzylorda region.

The country’s total caseload has reached 217,299.