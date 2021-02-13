  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds 920 new COVID-19 cases

    10:10, 13 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 920 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Pavlodar region and Almaty city are the only two areas in Kazakhstan to report triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 150 and 116, accordingly. Nur-Sultan city has reported the third biggest number of COVID-19 cases detected over the past day – 95.

    77 more COVID-19 cases have been added in Kostanay region, 75 in Akmola region, 63 in Almaty region, 62 in West Kazakhstan region, 60 in Karaganda region, 59 in North Kazakhstan region, 48 in Atyrau region, 45 in East Kazakhstan region, 23 in Aktobe region, 18 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 7 in Shymkent city, 4 in Turkestan region, and 3 in Mangistau region.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 200,964.


