Kazakhstan adds 94 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 94 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

151 people have recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia countrywide. Four people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 46,831 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,573 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 538 people across the country.