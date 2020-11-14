  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds almost 200 new COVID-like pneumonia cases

    12:02, 14 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 199 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    According to the website, the COVID-like pneumonia has killed one patient in the past 24 hours. 69 people have fully recovered from the disease.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 39,923 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 416 people. 29,485 Kazakhstan have beat the disease after proper treatment.


