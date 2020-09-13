Kazakhstan adds almost 350 new coronavirus-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has recorded 346 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In the last day the COVID-like pneumonia has killed 1 person. 36 patients have successfully recovered from the disease.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 29,581 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, 321 pneumonia-related deaths and 6,823 pneumonia-related recoveries.