  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan adds COVID-19 recoveries

    09:17, 26 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 57 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    West Kazakhstan region have reported the biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 29.

    4 people bet the novel coronavirus in Akmola region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 1- in Kostanay region, and 7 – in Pavlodar region.

    In total, 105,675 Kazakhstanis have been released from the coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!