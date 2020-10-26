Kazakhstan adds COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 57 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

West Kazakhstan region have reported the biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 29.

4 people bet the novel coronavirus in Akmola region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 1- in Kostanay region, and 7 – in Pavlodar region.

In total, 105,675 Kazakhstanis have been released from the coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries.