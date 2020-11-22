  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds more COVID-19 recoveries, total at 112,292

    10:49, 22 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 397 more recovered cases of COVID-19 over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in North Kazakhstan region – 158. East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions have reported the second and third highest COVID-19 recovered cases – 64 and 49, respectively.

    35 fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Akmola region, 33 – in Nur-Sultan city, 20 – in Pavlodar region, 17 – in the city of Almaty, 10 – in West Kazakhstan region as well as in Karaganda region, and 1 – in Atyrau region.


