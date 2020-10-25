  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds more COVID-19 recoveries

    11:39, 25 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 52 Kazakhstanis have beat the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in North Kazakhstan region – 23.

    15 patients have been released from the coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries in Karaganda region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 3 – in Atyrau region, and 1 – in Aktobe region.

    Nationwide, the overall number of COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 105, 618 since the start of the pandemic.


