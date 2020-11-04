  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds more daily recoveries from COVID-19

    09:15, 04 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 177 have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz

    Of 177 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, 60 have been found in East Kazakhstan region. 39 more COVID-19 recoveries have been detected in Nur-Sultan city. Topping off the double-digit COVID-19 recoveries are Akmola region – 28, Karaganda region -13, Kyzylorda region – 11, and Almaty region – 10.

    5 fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Pavlodar region, 4 – in Zhambyl as well as in Kostanay region, and 3 – in Aktobe region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 106,893
