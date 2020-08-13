  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 cases, total at 101,372

    08:47, 13 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, 517 more COVID-19 cases have been registered throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 38/12 in Nur-Sultan city, 52/23 in Almaty city, 10/7 in Shymkent city, 32/14 in Akmola region, 10/6 in Aktobe region, 21/20 in Almaty region, 20/19 in Atyrau region, 85/25 in East Kazakhstan region, 19/8 in Zhambyl region, 39/23 in West Kazakhstan region, 56/13 in Karaganda region, 27/9 in Kostanay region, 4/1 in Kyzylorda region, 21/20 in Mangistau region, 19/6 – in Pavlodar region, 33/7 in North Kazakhstan region, and 31/26 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 101,372.


