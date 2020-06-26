Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 cases, total at 19,750

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 465 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, a 2.4% increase compared to Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

67 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 54 – in East Kazakhstan region, 46 – in Karaganda region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Shymkent city, 25 – in Kostanay region, 25 – in Pavlodar region, 24 – in Atyrau region, 23 – in Akmola region, 23 – in Aktobe region, 20 – in Turkestan region, 19 – in Almaty city, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in Almaty region, 15 – in North Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, and 6 in Mangistau region.

In total, the number of coronavirus infection cases has climbed to 19,750 in Kazakhstan. 12,220 people have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery. The novel virus has claimed 140 lives across the country.