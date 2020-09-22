Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 recovered cases, total at 102,064

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 123 more COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 11 in Nur-Sultan city, 2 in Almaty city, 7 in Shymkent city, 20 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region, 21 in East Kazakhstan region, 36 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, and 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan region, and 11 in Turkestan region, thus taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 102,064.