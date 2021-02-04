  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan adds one more region to its ‘red zones’ for coronavirus spread

    11:55, 04 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added West Kazakhstan region to its COVID-19 «red zones», Kazinform reports.

    According to the map of the COVID-19 spread, as of February 2, 2021 four regions of Kazakhstan, including Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan, are in the «red zone».

    Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda regions are put in the «yellow zone».

    Other regions are in the «green zone».


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!