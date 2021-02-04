Kazakhstan adds one more region to its ‘red zones’ for coronavirus spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added West Kazakhstan region to its COVID-19 «red zones», Kazinform reports.

According to the map of the COVID-19 spread, as of February 2, 2021 four regions of Kazakhstan, including Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan, are in the «red zone».

Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda regions are put in the «yellow zone».

Other regions are in the «green zone».