    Kazakhstan adds over 1,000 daily COVID-19 recoveries

    10:38, 23 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,050 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Pavlodar region – 235. Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities have registered second and third highest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases – 195 and 107, respectively.

    North Kazakhstan region has reported 98 COVID-19 recoveries, Kostanay region – 86, Akmola region – 74, Karaganda region – 58, Atyrau region – 54, West Kazakhstan region – 37, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions – 25 each, Turkestan region – 18, Zhambyl region – 15, Aktobe region and Shymkent city – 8 each, Mangistau region – 4, and Kyzylorda region – 3.

    The number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 158,647 in the country.


