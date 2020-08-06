  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

    08:24, 06 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,060 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 95,942, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of the 1,060 newly-registered cases, 513 are symptom-free.

    Of the newly-infected cases, the biggest number – 210, including 93 asymptomatic cases – have been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Almaty city has reported 180 new COVID-19 cases (107 symptom-free), Shymkent city – 19 (13), Akmola region - 38 (19), Aktobe region - 11 (1), Almaty region - 64 (35), Atyrau region – 46 (40), East Kazakhstan region – 97 (39), Zhambyl region - 40 (26), West Kazakhstan region - 53 (24), Karaganda - 87 (18), Kostanay region - 45 (18), Kyzylorda region – 14 (4), Mangistau region – 35 (32), Pavlodar region 42 (13), North Kazakhstan region – 49 (8), and Turkestan region – 30 (23).

    The number of people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan has reached 68,871. No additional deaths have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 1,058.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
