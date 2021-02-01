Kazakhstan adds over 1,200 fresh COVID-19 cases
Three areas in the country have recorded three-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region has registered the highest number of fresh daily infections – 246. Coming in second is Akmola region with 197 new COVID-19 cases. 116 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty city.
88 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kostanay region, 87 – in West Kazakhstan region, 86 – in Karaganda region, 85 – in North Kazakhstan region, 81 – in East Kazakhstan region, 78 – in Atyrau region, 62 – in Almaty region, 61 – in Nur-Sultan city, 25 – in Turkestan region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Shymkent city, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, and 5 - in Aktobe region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases registered since the onset of the pandemic has climbed to 187,970 nationwide.