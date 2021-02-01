Kazakhstan adds over 1,200 fresh COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,259 new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 83 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Three areas in the country have recorded three-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region has registered the highest number of fresh daily infections – 246. Coming in second is Akmola region with 197 new COVID-19 cases. 116 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty city.

88 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kostanay region, 87 – in West Kazakhstan region, 86 – in Karaganda region, 85 – in North Kazakhstan region, 81 – in East Kazakhstan region, 78 – in Atyrau region, 62 – in Almaty region, 61 – in Nur-Sultan city, 25 – in Turkestan region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Shymkent city, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, and 5 - in Aktobe region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered since the onset of the pandemic has climbed to 187,970 nationwide.