Kazakhstan adds over 1,400 COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,414 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the largest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 424. 129 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, 26 in Shymkent city, 29 in Akmola region, 61 in Aktobe region, 80 in Atyrau region, 129 in East Kazakhstan region, 33 in Zhambyl region, 192 in West Kazakhstan region, 92 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 75 in Kyzylorda region, 26 in Mangistau region, 16 in Pavlodar region, 58 in North Kazakhstan region, and 41 in Turkestan region, taking the total number recoveries to 46,790.

Kazakhstan has registered 75,153 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. COVID-19 has claimed 585 lives countrywide.