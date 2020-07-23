Kazakhstan adds over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,646 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan as of 23:59pm, July 22, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 1,646, 778 are symptom-free cases.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 236 (including 166 asymptomatic cases). 216 (103 symptom-free) coronavirus cases has been reported in Almaty city, 36 (20) in Shymkent city, 53 (29) in Akmola region, 39 (17) in Aktobe region, 69 (32) in Almaty region, 138 (97) in Atyrau region, 210 (91) in East Kazakhstan region, 48 (23) in Zhambyl region, 99 (55) in West Kazakhstan region, 140 (53) in Karaganda region, 52 (25) in Kostanay region, 77 (12) in Kyzylorda region, 47 (15) in Mangistau region, 68 (18) in Pavlodar region, 99 (7) in North Kazakhstan region, and 19 (15) in Turkestan region.

The number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has totaled 76,799. 48,220 people have already defeated the coronavirus infection. The novel virus has killed 585 people countrywide.