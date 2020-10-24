Kazakhstan adds over 150 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 164 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 110,250, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases have been registered in East Kazakhstan region, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities – 25, 22, and 20, respectively.

2 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Shymkent city, 10 – in Akmola region, 10 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in West Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 16 – in Pavlodar region, 10 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 5 – in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan’s death toll stands at 1,796.