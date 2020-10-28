  • kz
    Kazakhstan adds over 270 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

    10:09, 28 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The number of new coronavirus-like pneumonia cases has totaled 274 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    68 patients have recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia and one person has died.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 37,205 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 37,205, 28,616 people have beat the disease. It has claimed 396 lives countrywide.


