Kazakhstan adds over 650 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 652 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In the past day Pavlodar region has reported the highest number of fresh infections – 75. Coming in second is Almaty city with 72 new COVID-19 cases. East Kazakhstan and Kostanay region have registered 68 and 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus, respectively.

North Kazakhstan region has registered 63 cases of the coronavirus infection, Nur-Sultan city – 58, Akmola region – 58, Atyrau region – 49, Almaty region – 41, West Kazakhstan region – 40, Karaganda region – 30, Mangistau region – 13, Zhambyl region – 8, Aktobe region – 6, Turkestan region – 5, and Kyzylorda region – 1.

The overall coronavirus caseload has climbed to 147, 236 cases since the onset of the pandemic.