Kazakhstan adds over 770 COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 773 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region leads in the number of fresh daily infections with 125 new cases. Coming in the second place is Pavlodar region with 110 new COVID-19 cases.

83 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Akmola region, 78 – in Kostanay region, 71 – in Almaty city, 69 - in Nur-Sultan city, 59 – in North Kazakhstan region, 41 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Almaty region, 27 – in Atyrau region, 27 – in Karaganda region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 3 – in Shymkent city, and 2 in Kyzylorda region.

Kazakhstan’s overall caseload has amounted to 136,271 cases since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.