Kazakhstan adds over 800 new daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 822 new cases of COVID-19, raising its COVID-19 caseload to 124,710, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

With 227, East Kazakhstan region is the only area with a triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases. Leading in double-digit numbers of recent daily COVID-19 cases is Pavlodar region with 95. North Kazakhstan region has reported the third highest daily COVID-19 case count at 87.

Over the past day, 84 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been registered in Almaty city, 72 – in Kostanay region, 63 – in Nur-Sultan city, 59 – in Akmola region, 44 – in West Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Almaty region, 20 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in the city of Shymkent, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 3 – Aktobe region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.